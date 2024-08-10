Delegation from IPR, Ghana calls on Chairman of National Peace Council

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: GNA

The Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, led by President Esther A.N. Cobbah, visited Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations.



The visit focused on supporting the Council's efforts in promoting ethical communication during the election year.



IPR plans to train communicators from the main political parties and involve student chapters in peace-promoting activities.



Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi praised the initiative and accepted a proposal to include an IPR representative on the National Election Response platform to enhance ethical communication during the elections.