Delta Airlines Again: Accra-JFK Flight delayed 48Hrs over reported fault

Delta Airline Flight DL 157 from Accra to New York has faced over 48 hours of delays due to reported airplane faults.

Originally scheduled for July 3rd at 9 am, the flight experienced rescheduling attempts until passengers disembarked around 8 pm due to safety concerns.

Delta has not provided clear communication on the next departure time.

Passengers await updates on the cause of the delay and prevention measures, as Delta arranges new flights for affected travelers.

