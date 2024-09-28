Democracy Hub Demo: Accra is not the site to demonstrate against galamsey - Prof. Smart Sarpong

Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Researcher, has criticized the conduct of Democracy Hub protesters for blocking roads near the 37 Military Hospital and causing damages, as stated by the Police.



Speaking on Peace FM, he argued that the protest was politically motivated and lacked focus. He questioned why a protest against illegal mining (galamsey) was held in Accra instead of at relevant sites like the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



Prof. Sarpong emphasized that demonstrations should not cause destruction or inconvenience, labeling the protest as politically driven.