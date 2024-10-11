Democracy Hub Demo case: Court declines Ama Governor’s application to travel out of Ghana

General News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: 3news

The Accra Circuit Court has denied a travel request from Elorm Ababio, also known as Ama Governor, who sought permission to leave the country from October 13 to 18.



The case, involving Ama Governor and other Democracy Hub protesters, was heard on Friday, October 11, with only 9 of the 52 protesters present.



The prosecution requested an adjournment to complete filing disclosures.



Although Ama Governor's lawyer applied for travel permission and to have an assault charge dropped, the presiding judge, Evelyn Asamoah, denied the request due to improper filing.



The case was adjourned to October 30.