Democracy Hub demo: Lawyers in darkness over accused, prepare bail application for High Court this week

Lawyers and family members of the detained Democracy Hub members from the #ReOccupyJulobiHouse protest are frustrated by a lack of information regarding their clients' whereabouts.



Following their arrest between September 24 and 26, a total of 53 individuals, including notable figures like Oliver Barker-Vormawor and Elorm Ababio (Ama Governor), were remanded by a Circuit Court in Accra for unlawful assembly.



As the lawyers prepare to file a repeat bail application this week, they cannot ascertain which facilities the detainees are held in due to the police's practice of moving them without notification.



They urge families without reliable information on their loved ones to file formal missing person complaints with the police.