Democracy Hub demo: Police allegedly beat Barker Vormawor at Striking Force Unit

General News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Democracy Hub has condemned alleged police brutality against its convener, Oliver Barker Vormawor, who was reportedly beaten by officers while in custody.



The group expressed outrage over the Ghana Police Service's "unprofessional conduct," accusing them of consistently violating the dignity of detainees.



They claim this reflects a broader pattern of misconduct under the leadership of Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.



Democracy Hub also criticized the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for failing to hold officers accountable, calling for an overhaul of the PPSB and five key reforms, including ending police brutality and protecting detainee rights.