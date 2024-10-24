You are here: HomeNews2024 10 24Article 1997870

General News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: 3news

Democracy Hub demo: Police had their own camera and put isolated cases of scuffle on loop – Barker-Vormawor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Oliver Barker-Vormawor Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the Democracy Hub demonstration, was granted bail of ¢20,000 on October 16 after three failed attempts.

He accused the police of deliberately sharing isolated videos of alleged violence during the protest to shape a false narrative.

Barker-Vormawor stated that despite peaceful actions, such as playing football, the police issued statements portraying the protest as violent.

He also acknowledged removing the key from a police van but emphasized that no one was attacked. His arrest occurred during a demonstration against illegal mining, though specific details of the charges are still unclear.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment