Democracy Hub demo: Police had their own camera and put isolated cases of scuffle on loop – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: 3news

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the Democracy Hub demonstration, was granted bail of ¢20,000 on October 16 after three failed attempts.



He accused the police of deliberately sharing isolated videos of alleged violence during the protest to shape a false narrative.



Barker-Vormawor stated that despite peaceful actions, such as playing football, the police issued statements portraying the protest as violent.



He also acknowledged removing the key from a police van but emphasized that no one was attacked. His arrest occurred during a demonstration against illegal mining, though specific details of the charges are still unclear.