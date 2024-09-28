You are here: HomeNews2024 09 28Article 1987001

General News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

Democracy Hub protest: Denying accused persons access to their lawyers and relatives violates the constitution – Kpebu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Martin Kpebu, Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, Private legal practitioner

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has criticized the Police for denying access to lawyers and relatives of the Democracy Hub protesters arrested for allegedly blocking roads and seizing a police car key.

He condemned this as a violation of the Constitution, adding that it was unreasonable to keep them in custody for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Police clarified that claims of detaining a 12-year-old, a pregnant woman, and a 68-year-old are false.

The Police also stated they are committed to ensuring safety and transparency and will investigate any misconduct related to the arrests.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment