Democracy Hub protesters exhibited ‘drug-induced conducts’ – George Ayisi

Ayisi claimed that many protesters displayed “drug-induced” misconduct Ayisi claimed that many protesters displayed “drug-induced” misconduct

NPP Communications Team member George Ayisi has criticized the behavior of Democracy Hub protesters during their recent demonstration in Accra, suggesting they were under the influence of drugs.

Speaking on Starr FM’s Weekly Review, Ayisi claimed that many protesters displayed “drug-induced” misconduct and accused them of using the protest to make the government look bad.

However, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, a defense lawyer in the case, questioned the police’s actions, noting that the court order did not restrict protesters from assembling at the 37 Intersection, raising concerns about the legitimacy of their arrests.

