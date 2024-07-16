You are here: HomeNews2024 07 16Article 1960415

Democracy Hub to embark on a three-day protest from September 21

In September 2023, Democracy Hub organized a similar protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse In September 2023, Democracy Hub organized a similar protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse

Democracy Hub has announced a three-day demonstration from September 21-23 at the Revolutionary Square, opposite the Jubilee House on Liberation Road.

In a statement, the group confirmed notifying the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in accordance with the Public Order Act. The protest will start at 6:00 am daily.

The demonstration aims to highlight critical issues

