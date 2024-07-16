General News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024
Democracy Hub to embark on a three-day protest from September 21
In September 2023, Democracy Hub organized a similar protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse
Democracy Hub has announced a three-day demonstration from September 21-23 at the Revolutionary Square, opposite the Jubilee House on Liberation Road.
In a statement, the group confirmed notifying the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in accordance with the Public Order Act. The protest will start at 6:00 am daily.
The demonstration aims to highlight critical issues
such as socio-economic injustice, unemployment, rising poverty, state capture, nepotism, corruption, and the need for judicial independence.
“Democracy Hub, the convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement and #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, wishes to inform the public and media outlets of our upcoming peaceful protest under the theme ‘A New Constitution for a New Generation,’” the statement said.
The protest will run from 6:00 AM on September 21 to 11:59 PM on September 23, 2024, at the Revolutionary Square across Liberation Road, opposite the Jubilee House. The group emphasized its commitment to a peaceful demonstration.