Democracy hub demo: Alan Kyerematen calls for immediate release of detained protesters

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: 3news

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has condemned the arrest of 42 protesters, calling for their immediate release.



He criticized law enforcement for using intimidation tactics to silence the youth and argued that the protesters were exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate peacefully.



Kyerematen urged the Attorney-General to drop the charges, stating that peaceful protests are essential in a democracy.



His comments have ignited debate about law enforcement's role in managing public demonstrations, with many civil society groups echoing his call for the release of the detained protesters.