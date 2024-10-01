Democracy hub demo: Stop pressuring the courts to release lawless demonstrators – Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the 2024 Bawumia campaign, has criticized calls for amnesty for protesters involved in the recent Democracy Hub demonstration in Accra, which turned violent.



During the protest, participants blocked roads, dismantled police barriers, and damaged property. Currently, 54 protesters are detained, with nine in prison.



Aboagye questioned the rationale behind advocating for the release of those who engaged in lawlessness, likening it to supporting vandalism.



He emphasized that the courts are fulfilling their duty and suggested that calls for release should also apply to other criminals, questioning the message such actions send to younger generations.