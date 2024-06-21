Democracy is the surest path to sustained progress and development – Mahama

General News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama delivered a lecture at the Christian Service University in Kumasi, emphasizing that democracy is the best path to progress and development for Africa and Ghana.



He expressed concern that some citizens, especially the young, are taking democracy for granted and yearning for military rule, despite the country's progress in entrenching democratic culture.



Mahama acknowledged that economic mismanagement and corruption have diminished hopes in government institutions, but urged citizens to appreciate the benefits of democracy and work towards sustaining it.



He also highlighted Ghana's achievements in democratic governance, noting that the country has recorded significant growth rates in the last 30 years.