Dennis Miracles downplays Alan Kyerematen's impact on NPP votes in Ashanti Region

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a member of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has downplayed the potential influence of Independent Presidential aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) votes in the Ashanti region for the 2024 general election.



Aboagye expressed confidence in Bawumia’s popularity across the country and downplayed Kyerematen’s claim of significant votes in Central Ashanti and the Volta regions.



“I don’t think Mr Alan Kyerematen has the gravitas to affect the party [votes] just because he’s from the NPP, and he’s from the Ashanti Region. I don’t think so,” Mr. Aboagye stated on The Citiuation Room on Citi TV.



While acknowledging the established dominance of the NPP and NDC, Aboagye emphasized the monumental task for any new political party to match their stature. However, he clarified that the NPP is not complacent and will factor Kyerematen into their strategies if he appears on the ballot.



“It’s an election, everybody on the ballot paper has the view that they could win. And for us in the NPP, we take every election seriously, in spite of what the person’s slot may be. And so once he finds his name on the ballot paper, why not? We will factor him into everything we do as a political party. We are not taking chances, we are not complacent at all, and we are not dumpling anybody’s effect,” Mr. Aboagye said.