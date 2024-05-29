Department of Modern Languages celebrating six decades of linguistics excellence

General News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: University of Ghana

The Department of Modern Languages has launched its 60th anniversary celebration under the theme, 'Celebrating 60 years of Global Engagement: Language Exploration and Cultural Understanding.'



Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Gordon Awandare highlighted the significance of language and cultural diversity and announced the department’s division into two new departments next academic year.



Special Guest H.E. Sena Siaw-Boateng emphasized the importance of language learning and cultural sensitivity.



Head of Department Dr. Joanna Boampong, and other dignitaries, praised the department’s legacy and future plans.



The celebration will include a colloquium, sports gala, and a homecoming dinner.