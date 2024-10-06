Deputy Attorney-General clarifies bail conditions for Democracy Hub Protesters, citing legal obligations

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: puretvonline.com

Deputy Attorney-General Diana Asonaba Dapaah has clarified that bail for the Democracy Hub protesters is not automatic, despite constitutional provisions.



She explained that the police or courts assess various factors, such as the likelihood of fleeing, before granting bail.



Asonaba emphasized that the protesters’ actions exceeded their constitutional rights, justifying their arrests under the Public Order Act.



She reiterated that violations of legal obligations could lead to lawful detention and that the right to protest does not permit public disorder.





