You are here: HomeNews2024 10 06Article 1990007

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

    

Source: puretvonline.com

Deputy Attorney-General clarifies bail conditions for Democracy Hub Protesters, citing legal obligations

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Diana Asonaba Dapaah play videoDiana Asonaba Dapaah

Deputy Attorney-General Diana Asonaba Dapaah has clarified that bail for the Democracy Hub protesters is not automatic, despite constitutional provisions.

She explained that the police or courts assess various factors, such as the likelihood of fleeing, before granting bail.

Asonaba emphasized that the protesters’ actions exceeded their constitutional rights, justifying their arrests under the Public Order Act.

She reiterated that violations of legal obligations could lead to lawful detention and that the right to protest does not permit public disorder.


Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment