Deputy Clerk of Parliament refutes GH¢23m electricity debt claim by ECG

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: CNR

The Deputy Clerk of Corporate and Financial Management Services Division in Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, has debunked the claim that Parliament owes the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) electricity bills amounting to GH¢23 million.



There was a power cut in Parliament House and Job 600, the office complex for Members of Parliament, on Thursday, February 29, 2024, due to a GH¢23 million debt.



The disconnection was part of the ongoing “Operation Zero Balance” initiative by the ECG.



However, Mr. Ahumah Djietror, in an interview with Citi News, clarified that Parliament does not owe the amount as claimed by the ECG.



According to him, the house has been making payments but the ECG’s system fails to record it sometimes.



He explains that his outfit has all the records of the payments as evidence.



He disclosed that out of the GH¢23 million debt claimed by the ECG, the house made a payment of GH¢13 million on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and currently has an outstanding debt of about GH¢12 million.



He said, “As far as we are concerned, we’ve made payment, all the payment we have made, some have not reflected in their system, that’s what I’m saying, some do not reflect in their system. We have a breakdown, so we showed it to the Deputy Managing Director, we are just coming from his office. I said they should reconcile the account. We are going to get the bank to extract all the payments we’ve made in terms of the dates. I’m not sure how it’s captured, so there’s a gap in terms of the reconciliation as to what is the outstanding bill.”



He described the incident in Parliament as unfortunate and assured to settle the situation.