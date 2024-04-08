Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister claims Ghana's international image is unaffected by anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has defended Ghana's international reputation in the wake of the passage of the Anti-Gay Bill.



Despite Parliament's approval of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in February, which awaits presidential assent, Ampratwum-Sarpong maintains that Ghana's global standing remains unaffected.



In an interview with Citi News, he stressed that the international community respects Ghana's sovereignty and its right to make independent decisions.



"“To be quite honest with you, we are huffing and puffing in Ghana, but in real terms, it is not a real issue. For the Europeans, or the European Union and the Americas, whenever they meet a Ghanaian, let’s say somebody from the Foreign Service, a minister, maybe the president, or some of us, the deputies, it is a question they want to know, the position of the government of Ghana when it comes to these LBGTQ matters," he stated.



Ampratwum-Sarpong refuted misconceptions that the bill aimed to oppress LGBTQ+ individuals, emphasizing that it aligns with Ghana's cultural values.



"It's a misconception that the bill violates LGBTQ+ rights. Our position is rooted in our culture and values, similar to how Western countries uphold their own," he asserted.