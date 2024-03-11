Deputy Minister-designate shares views on polygamy and 'side chicks' during vetting

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
During the vetting process for the Deputy Minister role at the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere engaged in a discussion about polygamy and extramarital relationships.
This discourse arose when Joseph Osei-Owusu, Chairman of the Appointment Committee, referenced a political figure's critique of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, highlighting concerns about its perceived harshness and its implications for family values, particularly in relation to the prevalence of "side chicks" and "side dudes" in society.
Values should not be premised on hypocrisy. That is, I suspect, ungodly. The biggest threat to family values in our society is caused by side chicks and side dudes. They break homes and family values cannot survive in broken homes. But, our MPs don’t care. Do they?— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 1, 2024
Deputy Gender Minister-designate Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere shares his opinion on polygamy and side chicks. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/vM49CGXKkY— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) March 8, 2024