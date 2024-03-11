You are here: HomeNews2024 03 11Article 1922276

Deputy Minister-designate shares views on polygamy and 'side chicks' during vetting

During the vetting process for the Deputy Minister role at the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere engaged in a discussion about polygamy and extramarital relationships.

This discourse arose when Joseph Osei-Owusu, Chairman of the Appointment Committee, referenced a political figure's critique of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, highlighting concerns about its perceived harshness and its implications for family values, particularly in relation to the prevalence of "side chicks" and "side dudes" in society.



Dr. Sekyere was subsequently questioned about his perspective on the societal impact of such relationships. In response, he stressed the importance of abiding by existing laws and regulations, noting that if the behavior in question does not violate any laws, he saw no justification for condemning individuals engaged in such activities.

In a lighter moment during the vetting, Chairman Osei-Owusu injected humor into the discussion by making a lighthearted remark about the age range of "side chicks," suggesting that once they reach a certain age, they should be referred to as "side hens" instead. This comment elicited laughter from those present, adding a moment of levity to the proceedings.

