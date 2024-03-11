Deputy Minister-designate shares views on polygamy and 'side chicks' during vetting

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

During the vetting process for the Deputy Minister role at the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere engaged in a discussion about polygamy and extramarital relationships.



This discourse arose when Joseph Osei-Owusu, Chairman of the Appointment Committee, referenced a political figure's critique of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, highlighting concerns about its perceived harshness and its implications for family values, particularly in relation to the prevalence of "side chicks" and "side dudes" in society.





Values should not be premised on hypocrisy. That is, I suspect, ungodly. The biggest threat to family values in our society is caused by side chicks and side dudes. They break homes and family values cannot survive in broken homes. But, our MPs don’t care. Do they? — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 1, 2024

Deputy Gender Minister-designate Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere shares his opinion on polygamy and side chicks. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/vM49CGXKkY — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) March 8, 2024

Dr. Sekyere was subsequently questioned about his perspective on the societal impact of such relationships. In response, he stressed the importance of abiding by existing laws and regulations, noting that if the behavior in question does not violate any laws, he saw no justification for condemning individuals engaged in such activities.In a lighter moment during the vetting, Chairman Osei-Owusu injected humor into the discussion by making a lighthearted remark about the age range of "side chicks," suggesting that once they reach a certain age, they should be referred to as "side hens" instead. This comment elicited laughter from those present, adding a moment of levity to the proceedings.