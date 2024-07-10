You are here: HomeNews2024 07 10Article 1958906

Politics of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

    

Deputy NPP Communications Director Seeks Reversal Of Curse After Galamsey Confession

George Krobea Asante, NPP Deputy National Communications Director, has faced a community curse over alleged involvement in illegal mining (galamsey), which he denied.

After locals invoked a death curse, Krobea Asante confessed and sought rituals to reverse it.

The incident underscores Ghana's ongoing battle against galamsey, known for environmental degradation.

Government efforts, including military interventions, continue to combat this issue. Asante had previously criticized the opposition NDC for hindering anti-galamsey efforts.

