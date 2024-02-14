Deputy Trade Minister urges support for local chocolates

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As Ghana commemorates Chocolate Day on February 14th, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has called for increased support and consumption of locally-produced chocolates and cocoa products.



The call to action extends beyond the celebration, emphasising the importance of choosing Ghanaian-made chocolates for their numerous benefits.



In her statement, Asiamah-Adjei, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, underscored the multifaceted advantages of embracing Ghanaian chocolates. She indicated their role in creating employment opportunities and fostering the growth of local businesses. By patronising Ghanaian cocoa products, citizens contribute significantly to sustaining livelihoods and propelling economic development.



Encouraging a united effort, Asiamah-Adjei urged Ghanaians to prioritise locally-made chocolates, emphasising the positive impact on individual health and the collective advancement of Ghana's value addition in the cocoa industry. The call resonates with the broader significance of the cocoa sector in Ghana and West Africa, where the region stands as a major global producer.



Ghana, second only to Ivory Coast, holds a crucial position in cocoa production, making substantial contributions to both the country's economy and the broader West African region. Cocoa farming, a vital source of livelihood for millions of farmers and their families, plays a pivotal role in shaping national and regional economic landscapes.