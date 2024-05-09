Desilting and clean-up prevent flooding at Agbogbloshie and Salaga markets

Regional News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Recent efforts by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to desilt and clean drainage systems at the Agbogbloshie and Salaga Markets in Accra have successfully averted flooding during heavy rainfall, earning appreciation from traders and residents alike.



The exercises, part of the AMA's initiative to improve drainage systems in the area, focused on removing silt and debris from drains within and around the market, ensuring the smooth flow of water during rainy seasons.



During a visit to evaluate the impact of the desilting works, the Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Sackey, received positive feedback from traders, who expressed gratitude for the initiative.



They noted that the improved drainage facilitated by the exercise had prevented flooding in the market.



Madam Sophia Ansong, a trader at the Agbogbloshie Market, commended the AMA for the exercise, highlighting its positive impact on the market and its traders. She expressed relief at the prevention of flooding, stating that it had made a noticeable difference.



The Mayor, pleased with the results, urged traders, commuters, and consumers to refrain from dumping waste into drains and open spaces.



She emphasized the importance of good sanitation practices to maintain effective drainage systems and prevent future flooding incidents.



The government's commitment to addressing challenges facing the market was reiterated, with a pledge to continue implementing measures to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the market for everyone.