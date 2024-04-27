Desist from branding public basic schools in NPP colours – Dr. Apaak

General News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, has cautioned the Akufo-Addo administration against politicizing public basic schools by repainting them in the colors of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Amidst reports suggesting a government plan to repaint existing public basic schools from brown and yellow to blue and white, the Ministry of Education clarified that the initiative is restricted to newly constructed basic schools. Additionally, the Ministry affirmed that there are no intentions to alter the uniforms in all public schools.



In a statement, the Builsa South MP urged the government to prioritize addressing the significant challenges confronting the education sector.



“We call on Ghanaians to join us in resisting this needless initiative in the collective interest of the State of the Republic of Ghana. If the Ministry of Education has funds, advisedly, those funds should go to address the long list of challenges narrated by Heads of public basic schools,” he said.



Dr. Apaak voiced apprehensions that the repainting of public basic schools in NPP colors might serve as a means for the government to award contracts to its associates.



“Besides the overt attempt to brand public basic schools in NPP colours, the only other reason is to create an avenue to award sole-sourced contracts to families, friends, and party members,” he added.