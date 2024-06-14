Desist from selling items meant to support your livelihood – MCE to PWD’s

Regional News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: GNA

Madam Deborah Ampofo, Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East, has urged Persons With Disability (PWDs) to use donated items for their intended purposes rather than selling them.



During the disbursement of the District Assembly Common Fund, PWDs received cash and various items like freezers, sewing machines, and ovens, totaling GHC 37,500.00 and GHC 10,694.00 for income ventures, education, and health needs.



Ampofo emphasized the government's commitment to PWDs and stressed proper use of the donations. Ga East Federation of PWDs President, Mr. Gyamfi, expressed gratitude and promised responsible use of the support provided.