You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950914

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Details about Labianca CEO’s death announced

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh

Labianca Company Limited has announced the passing of their Chief Executive Officer, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, who died after a brief illness on June 11, 2024, at the Maritime Hospital in Tema.

Funeral arrangements are underway, and a book of condolences has been opened at the company's premises.

Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh was not only a CEO but also a Member of the Council of State, known for her dedication, compassion, and leadership. Her legacy will continue to inspire many, and further details about her funeral will be communicated in due course.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment