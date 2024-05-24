Development Bank Ghana supports Gnani Witches Camp inmates

Regional News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Development Bank Ghana (DBG) recently demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by donating various food items to inmates of the Gnani alleged witches camp in the Yendi Municipality, Northern Region.



The donation, which included rice, cooking oil, and canned tomatoes, aimed to bring joy to the vulnerable group.



DBG's Head of CSR, Barbara Anawonu Wricketts, emphasized that the gesture was about showing love and solidarity with the inmates.



She highlighted the bank's ongoing commitment to assisting vulnerable communities, noting that the visit provided valuable insights into the challenges faced by the inmates.



In response, the camp's caretaker, Alhassan Shei, expressed gratitude for the support, noting that it would significantly alleviate the women's hardships.



He appealed for continued support to enhance the living conditions of the inmates, a sentiment echoed by beneficiaries who appreciated the donation's impact on their well-being.