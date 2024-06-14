Did Dr. Bawumia snub Otumfuo’s Heal KATH to donate GHc500k to Black Stars – Kojo Marfo’s take

Politics of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kojo Marfo, host of AbusuaFM’s AbusuaNkommo, criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for neglecting to visit Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital during his Ashanti Region tour.



Marfo questioned Bawumia’s decision to donate GHS 500,000 to the Black Stars instead of addressing the hospital's needs.



Marfo highlighted that while the Black Stars visited the hospital to support the HealKomfoAnokye Project, Bawumia did not.



This criticism has sparked controversy, with many questioning the Vice President's priorities and commitment to critical issues in the Ashanti Region.