Did NPP rig elections for him in 2008?- Akufo-Addo challenges Ejisu Independent candidate's claims

Politics of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo has criticized the independent candidate in the Ejisu by-election, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former MP who previously served on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.



Owusu Aduomi alleged that the NPP is planning to rig the by-election to retain the late John Kumah's seat.



In response, President Akufo-Addo cautioned Owusu Aduomi against spreading falsehoods in his bid for a comeback.



Speaking at the NPP’s final rally before the by-election scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, the President expressed indifference towards Owusu Aduomi's decision to sever ties with the party and urged Ejisu electorates to disregard his claims.



He questioned Owusu Aduomi's allegations of rigging, stating, “In 2008, when he defeated the incumbent MP, who was even a Cabinet Minister, did the NPP rig the elections for him? So why does he now allege that we will rig the elections just because he has been defeated by someone else? Is this fair?”



The President also criticized unseen forces allegedly influencing Owusu Aduomi, stating that their efforts to claim the seat from the NPP would fail.



President Akufo-Addo urged Ejisu voters to vote for the NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng, emphasizing that Boateng is the only candidate who can effectively lobby for development in the constituency.



He highlighted the importance of securing a parliamentary majority for the NPP, noting the challenges faced due to the party's current numbers in Parliament.



He stated, “We require a parliamentary majority. You've witnessed the challenges we face due to our current numbers in Parliament. Therefore, even if it's just by one vote, we must secure a majority to fulfil our mandate. And that decisive vote rests with Kwabena Boateng.”



Meanwhile, Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi's camp is actively campaigning in Ejisu, urging electorates to vote for their candidate as they wrap up their campaign.