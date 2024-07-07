Digital literacy necessary in advancing mobile interoperability in Africa

General News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: GNA

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekufu, Minister for Communications and Digitalization, emphasized the importance of digital literacy for advancing mobile interoperability in Africa.



Speaking at the Africa Prosperity Network interoperability symposium in Accra, she highlighted the need for a clear understanding of digital concepts and robust digital infrastructure.



The symposium, themed “Scaling up interoperability: Using mobile money to buy and sell across Africa,” aimed to support the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and economic growth.



Owusu-Ekufu called for harmonizing interoperable systems, implementing data protection laws, and utilizing data regionally. She mentioned efforts like the Smart Africa Alliance's cross-border medical record transfer and SIM card registration projects.