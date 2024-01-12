Digitalisation is an ‘expensive’ joke without jobs – Citizen Kofi tells Bawumia

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Businessman and economist, Dr. Kofi Amoah, popularly known as Citizen Kofi, has launched a scathing critique against the government , particularly chastising them for focusing on digitalisation while neglecting the pressing issue of job creation.



In his strong condemnation, Dr. Amoah emphasised that policies like digitalisation, being advocated by the government, become meaningless without a simultaneous effort to generate employment opportunities.



“As much as digitization is presented as a spoke in the wheel of development, it’s an expensive joke.



“It’s crazy to build an expensive payment police system in a bankrupt country where the majority of the people have no payments coming to them because they have no JOBS!” he stated in a post on X.



Citizen Kofi was responding to the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on X, announcing the launch of a digital solution to eliminate 'ghost' names from the government payroll, Dr. Kofi Amoah expressed his discontent.



Below is the full response by Citizen Kofi to Bawumia:



THERE ARE LOTS OF “WALKING GHOSTS” IN GHANA …



The corruption and joblessness programs of the NPP have “drained” their lives away…



As much as DIGITALIZATION is presented as a spoke in the wheel of development, it’s an expensive joke!!



It’s crazy to build an expensive payment police system in a bankrupt country where majority of the people have no payments coming to them because they have no JOBS!



This can only become necessary when the corrupt practices of a nation’s political elite has become an entrenched culture that has seeped into the fabric of society



The cost of eliminating the npp-type of corruption is huge and requires a never-ending and expensive series of remedies, with the potential of each remedy also requiring its own policing digital portal at some point



Digitalization in a bankrupt jobs-starved country is like building a bridge to nowhere



Let our political leadership set good examples by not looting the public purse and using the money to create JOBS for the people



Our ears have been hurting with sermons on digitalization for too long whilst corruption and unemployment rage on



Let’s get our priorities properly aligned to serve the burning needs of Ghanaians … JOBS



Good-paying JOBS pls!



