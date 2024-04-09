Digitisation saved millions of cedis for Ghana – Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says digitisation has saved the country millions of cedis.



He said for example, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) had saved GHC480 million by eliminating 29,000 ghost pensioners, with the National Service Secretariat eliminating 44,000 ghost workers saving the country over GHC356 million.



Speaking at the launch of LEADing Justice, a strategic framework document of the Chief Justice on her vision for the Judiciary and Judicial Service of Ghana in Accra, Vice President Bawumia was elated that digitisation was a key component of the vision of the Chief Justice, noting that Ghana had made major strides within a short period through digitisation.



He said he was enthused with the new focus, dynamism, and energy that the Chief Justice had brought to the judiciary after taking office last year.



“It is my hope that today’s event will herald a new dawn in the history of our judicial system propelled by efficiency, excellence, knowledge, and integrity.”



He said for example in the year 2014, only four (4) percent of the adult population had Tax Identification Numbers from independence to the year 2017.



“When we digitalised and gave everyone a Ghana Card and made the decision to make the Ghana Card Tax Identification number, we increased the proportion of individuals with Tax ID, the number moved from four percent to 85 per cent just like that.



“We have also seen through digitalisation that you can deal with corruption. We have eliminated ghost workers at the Controller and Accountant General Office just by using the Ghana Cards because the ghost don’t have fingerprints.”



He said the image of the judiciary hinged on the fundamental pillars of law, ethics, asset management, due process and digitization, which were crucial advancement of the judicial system.



The Vice President said having personally launched case tracking system under the criminal justice sector in the year 2018, he was elated to see the positive changes that the e-system had brought about in the administration of justice.



He appealed to all Ghanaians to support the vision of the Chief Justice so that the judiciary would deliver on its goals, mandates, and targets to the benefits of the country.



“As a government we shall continue to do more for the Judicial Service to ramp up the other parts of the E-Justice system of the court and beyond the High Courts in Accra.



“We shall continue to invest in court infrastructure, residential accommodation for judges and magistrates and general re-tooling of the human resources of the institution to improve justice delivery. It is in our interest as a country to do so.”



Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, described the launch as novel because it was the first that the Chief Justice launched her aspiration for justice delivery in Ghana.



According to him, the occasion offered a unique opportunity for ordinary citizens on behalf of whom justice emanated to have a fair barometer by which to assess the performance of the Chief Justice.



“This is innovative and bold, and the Chief Justice is indeed bold and innovative,” he added.



Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of Ghana Bar Association (GBA), said the association had no doubt about the capacity of the Chief Justice to bring real leadership to the judiciary.



He was optimistic that the Chief Justice's vision would be more transformative and expanded to reach all.