Digitization agenda of the Courts to continue unabated — Chief Justice

General News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: GNA

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has announced that Ghana's court digitization will continue without interruption.



At the 67th Legal Year opening, she emphasized enhancing leadership and innovation through the Leadership Innovation and Technology (LIT) initiative, expanding virtual courts, and improving electronic processes.



Torkornoo praised the Court Shift System for reducing case backlogs and improving access to justice. She also introduced Small Claims Debt Recovery Courts for managing small debts more efficiently.



The theme for this year is "Building the Pillars of Justice Delivery through Leadership, Innovation, and Technology."