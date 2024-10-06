You are here: HomeNews2024 10 06Article 1990166

Source: GNA

Digitization agenda of the Courts to continue unabated — Chief Justice

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has announced that Ghana's court digitization will continue without interruption.

At the 67th Legal Year opening, she emphasized enhancing leadership and innovation through the Leadership Innovation and Technology (LIT) initiative, expanding virtual courts, and improving electronic processes.

Torkornoo praised the Court Shift System for reducing case backlogs and improving access to justice. She also introduced Small Claims Debt Recovery Courts for managing small debts more efficiently.

The theme for this year is "Building the Pillars of Justice Delivery through Leadership, Innovation, and Technology."

