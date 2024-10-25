Direct your questions about the depreciating cedi to Bawumia– Dr. Apaak to IEA’s Kwakye

General News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South, has urged John Kwabena Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), to direct his concerns about the cedi’s depreciation to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Apaak responded to Kwakye’s tweet, where the economist expressed frustration over the failing cedi and economists' inability to find solutions.



Apaak reminded Kwakye of Bawumia’s past economic lectures and promises, including claims of stabilizing the cedi, and blamed the NPP government for the worsening situation, calling for accountability from the Vice President.