Disgraceful! There are some people in Parliament you even wonder their purpose - Prof Agyekum chides MPs

General News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Professor Kofi Agyekum, former Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, has condemned the 8th Parliament's behavior as unworthy of grown men.



His remarks follow a recent incident where Minority MPs staged a parade in the House, claiming a majority position after some seats were declared vacant.



Agyekum highlighted ongoing chaotic scenes in Parliament, including violent clashes during past sessions. He called for MPs to adopt more serious and respectful conduct, stating that their current antics harm the institution's reputation and raise doubts about their qualifications.