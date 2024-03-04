Displaced Liberians turn basic school in Buduburam into marketplace

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

After being displaced by recent demolitions in Buduburam, several Liberians have repurposed the Point Hope D/A Basic School into a bustling marketplace.



According to Adom online, alongside trading, these displaced individuals have transformed the school compound into a space for various activities, including fufu pounding.



The demolition in Buduburam affected over 5000 people, aimed at clearing the area of miscreants. However, in the aftermath, some Liberian nationals have taken over the school premises, leaving students without access to their classrooms.



Efforts by the Central Regional Security Council to compel the residents to vacate the school have been unsuccessful.



Despite the orders issued on Thursday, the displaced individuals have remained adamant, citing a lack of alternative accommodations.



A visit to the school premises revealed the squatters actively engaged in fufu pounding and trading activities, further complicating the situation for the displaced and disrupting the school's normal operations.