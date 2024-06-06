You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947155

Disregard threats and use Bawumia’s posters comfortably, says Pusiga Naba

The chief of Pusiga, Naba Tambisbaalug Ibrahim Aguri, has ordered that posters of NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia be displayed freely, following attempts by youth groups to ban them.

Tensions had risen in the area, with gunshots heard last week, and some youth accusing Bawumia of meddling in a local conflict.

The regional minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, warned of potential curfews and security measures if the situation deteriorates.

However, calm has been restored, and businesses have resumed normal operations. The chief's order aims to ensure peaceful campaigning in the area.

