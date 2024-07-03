Disregarding research conducted by Global Info Analytics is to your own detriment – Afenyo-Markin tells politicians

Politics of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: 3news

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has emphasized the importance of considering Global InfoAnalytics' poll findings, even if unfavorable, as essential for effective strategizing ahead of the 2024 elections.



Speaking on Onua FM's Yen Nsempa on July 3, Afenyo-Markin credited his political success to data-driven strategies and warned against ignoring research.



This comes as the NPP faces skepticism about their ability to secure a third consecutive term, with 70% of voters doubting their chances.



The poll shows Mahama leading Bawumia 51.1% to 38.2%, with significant regional shifts and economic concerns influencing voter sentiment.