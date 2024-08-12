Distance yourself from Akufo-Addo – Prof Marfo advises Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Prof. Charles Marfo of KNUST has advised Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to distance his campaign from President Nana Akufo-Addo to increase his chances in the upcoming election.



This advice follows public backlash against the President's controversial Founders’ Day speech, which many believe was an attempt to downplay Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's role in Ghana’s independence.



Prof. Marfo suggested that Bawumia’s team should be strategic about the company he keeps on the campaign trail, avoiding figures who may alienate voters with divisive rhetoric.



He also warned the President about his conduct, predicting isolation within the party post-presidency.