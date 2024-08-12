You are here: HomeNews2024 08 12Article 1969295

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Distance yourself from Akufo-Addo – Prof Marfo advises Bawumia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prof. Charles Marfo Prof. Charles Marfo

Prof. Charles Marfo of KNUST has advised Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to distance his campaign from President Nana Akufo-Addo to increase his chances in the upcoming election.

This advice follows public backlash against the President's controversial Founders’ Day speech, which many believe was an attempt to downplay Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's role in Ghana’s independence.

Prof. Marfo suggested that Bawumia’s team should be strategic about the company he keeps on the campaign trail, avoiding figures who may alienate voters with divisive rhetoric.

He also warned the President about his conduct, predicting isolation within the party post-presidency.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment