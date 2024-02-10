District Assemblies to be inaugurated on February 12

General News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Office of the President, has announced the inauguration of District Assemblies on Monday, February 12, 2024.



This is according to statement released by the Ministry.



"The inauguration is to facilitate the swearing-in of newly elected and appointed members of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MMDAs) as part of efforts to deepen local governance and decentralisation to promote participatory decision-making at the local level," the statement read.



The Ministry states that the inauguration is in fulfillment of Article 35 Clause 6 (d) of the 1992 Constitution which enjoins the state to promote decentralisation and popular participation in governance by affording all possible opportunities to the citizenry to participate in decision-making at all levels of government.



“Additionally, Section 16 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016, Act 936 requires Assembly members to maintain close contact with the electoral area; consult the people on the issues to be discussed in the District Assembly; collate their views, opinions, and proposals; and take part in communal and development activities, among others,” the statement added.



The Ministry concluded by encouraging all citizens to actively participate in the District Assemblies' workings and engage in decision-making within their communities through their elected Assembly members after the inauguration.



