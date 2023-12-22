District Assembly Election is an indicator towards 2024 - Allotey Jacobs tells NPP, NDC

Politics of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has urged political parties in the country not to take the district assembly elections for granted.



The district assembly elections to elect Assembly and Unit Committee members commenced on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 but in some electoral areas, the elections had to be postponed due to printing of ballot error.



The affected areas will vote on Thursday, December 21, according to a statement by the Electoral Commission.



Nonetheless, the district elections on Tuesday saw one of the low turnouts and this has been attributed to the inactive participation of political parties in the elections as some critics argue the elections should be publicly politicized to whip up interest in it.



As apolitical as the district elections may look, there are however covert political influences behind the candidates and proof to this is a document from the camp of the New Patriotic Party in circulation indicating the party's affiliated members led the polls by 57.41 percent.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs asked the political parties to take the district-level elections seriously.



"This district assembly elections, you might take it for granted but it is an indicator towards 2024 elections. If you will lose, you will know by yourself that you will lose the 2024 elections," he stated.



Watch video below:



