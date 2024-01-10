District Assembly polls violence: Afenyo-Markin is a hooligan – NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the Effutu Member of Parliament (MP), Alexander Afenyo-Markin as a hooligan.



This comes on the back of Effutu lawmaker, Alexander Afenyo-Markin demanding an apology from the National Chairman for the opposition NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for accusing him of unleashing violence during the recently held District Level Elections.



The NDC National Chairman in a press conference held at the NDC Headquarters has accused the deputy majority leader of unleashing thugs during the exercise.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Foyo Gbande stated that NDC has evidence against the lawmaker on his activities.



“That is childish talk, that is dishonesty and that is craft in insincerity and impudence. Honorable Afenyo Markins as a Member of Parliament, I would have thought that with his privilege being a deputy Majority leader and a board chairman of Ghana Water Company and a businessman in Cocobod, he would eschew the tendencies that do not auger well for truth and value.



“Clearly, you are talking about a guy who is not truthful, I have videos of Afenyo Markins being escorted by the military, and he is more than a terrorist and hooligan. If he says he did not take military into his constituency let him head to court and I will bring him the evidence,” Mr. Gbande stated.



He continued: “I am saying that that is not even the beginning, in Assin North, himself with Gabby Asare Bediako were being escorted with about ten soldiers. I confronted them, if they think I am defaming them they should head to court.”



The deputy General Secretary further stated that nobody can stop a peaceful election in the country adding that the NDC will resist any such attempts.



“Is he suggesting to me that the Ghana Police Service is out of the mandate to protect the internal affairs of our security issues? Is he suggesting that all of us should protect ourselves when it is time for election? Because Afenyo Markins says that he has a security threat so therefore that threat constitutes an external aggression that the military must take control and the IGP must stop? Is he telling us that?



“So if you have government officials behaving this way it tells you how wayward, how unlawful they have become,” he added.