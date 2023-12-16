District Level Elections: Let’s come out to vote -Assemblyman appeals

Politics of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: GNA

Obed Nyarko, Assemblyman for Gonten Electoral Area in the Okaikoi South Municipal Assembly, has appealed to the citizenry to participate in the District Level Elections next week.



Nyarko, in an interview with the GNA ahead of the polls on Tuesday, said local government was the backbone of the country’s democracy and urged the populace to attach great importance to the election of Assembly and Unit Committee members.



He said the Unit Committee and Assembly members were agents of development and must be seen as such and supported for rapid community development.



The Assemblyman, who is seeking reelection, said he had trained polling agents and ready for the polls.



“I was one of the unfortunate Assembly members because Covid took two years of my tenure. However, within the remaining two years, I was able to deliver most of what I intended to do for my area such as the One Goten Person, One NHIS card programme where we were able to register and renew cards for 2,642 indigenes.”



He said he had also worked on sanitation and street lighting projects and was hopeful of retaining his position.



The other contestants are Kareen Mettle and Alfred Nyonyogbe.



The Goten Electoral area covers a wide range of communities around North Kaneshie such as the north industrial area, Saint Theresa’s Catholic school, Buzanga line, Dan’s Bar, Ga Mantse’s palace and Kaneshie polyclinic area.



Some residents the GNA spoke to stated their readiness to participate in the election.