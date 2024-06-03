Disturbing video of missing Ghanaian woman's body surfaces amid investigation

Diasporia News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: GH Page

After a month-long search for missing Ghanaian lady Afiba Abigail Tandoh and her friend Celine Chidinma Ndidum, significant developments have emerged.



Suspect Andrew Amechi Otchipo, a 52-year-old British Nigerian with deep connections in Nigeria, was apprehended by Interpol.



CCTV footage from the hotel where the trio met linked Otchipo to the missing women, with personal belongings found in his residence.



Despite this breakthrough, authorities struggle to extract information from Otchipo.



A distressing video allegedly showing Afiba Tandoh's dead body in the hotel room has surfaced on social media, shared by a concerned Nigerian woman who has unsuccessfully tried to contact the Nigerian Police Force.