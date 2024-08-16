You are here: HomeNews2024 08 16Article 1970873

Source: 3news

Do not allow your stomach destroy the peace we have in Ghana- Apostle Abraham Lamptey

Apostle Abraham Lamptey, the General Overseer of Believer’s House of Worship International, has called for peace and tolerance ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In an interview on 3FM, he urged politicians and Ghanaians to avoid disturbances and election malpractice.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, noting that Ghana's democracy serves as a beacon of hope for other African nations.

He warned that if Ghana, as a symbol of hope, loses its stability, there would be nowhere else to seek refuge.

