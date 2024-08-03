Do not entertain tribal-based campaigns – NCCE Chairperson

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: GNA

Madam Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians to reject political parties promoting intolerance and tribalism.



Speaking at a Police-community dialogue in Sagnarigu, she emphasized the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence, especially during elections.



The event, which included various community stakeholders, aimed to improve Police-community trust and address issues like violent extremism.



Police Chief Inspector Adam Iddi Mohammed highlighted the need for public cooperation in maintaining peace, while local leaders and participants stressed the importance of transparency and addressing rising drug abuse among youth.