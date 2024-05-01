Do something about 'dumsor' now – Organised Labour tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Organized Labour has made a fervent appeal to the Akufo-Addo government to address the recurring power outages, commonly known as 'dumsor', which continue to adversely affect the economy.



During this year's May Day Parade, themed "Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections," Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), underscored the hardships faced by Ghanaians due to 'dumsor' and stressed the vital role of workers' welfare in ensuring peaceful elections throughout the electoral process.



Expressing concerns, Dr. Baah highlighted two key issues. Firstly, he raised the urgent need for the government to expedite the payment of pension contributors to 2nd tier schemes, noting the significant arrears owed by the government to these schemes.



Secondly, he appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take immediate action to resolve the 'dumsor' crisis, emphasizing the frustration of Ghanaians experiencing power disruptions despite previous challenges with electricity supply.



"It is regrettable that Ghanaians would have to experience 'dumsor' again after all what they went through in the past. Please do something about 'dumsor' now," he said.