Do something before you break the 8 - Proud Menzgold Customers to Bawumia

Convenor of Proud Menzgold Customers, Maurice Ampaw Esq, has entreated the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to help customers who have their funds locked up in the collapsed Menzgold Ghana Limited retrieve them.



He explained that the reason they won't petition NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is because the judgment on the Menzgold saga will end in March and do not also know when Mahama will be voted back into power to steer the affairs of the nation.



Making this known at a press conference in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2023, Maurice Ampaw assured Dr Bawumia of massive votes to win the 2024 general elections if customers can get their monies back.



He said, "We will petition Dr Bawumia. You, Dr, do something before you break the 8. Do you know the reason why we will not petition Mahama, because we don't know when he is coming. How can we put our hope in Mahama, whether he will come or not, it is only God who knows. But right now, the one we know who has the power is the one we have to petition."



"If the court will handle the case by March, you are looking at Mahama...by that time, we have finished with everything," he stated.



Maurice Ampaw added that, "We are saying that Dr Bawumia if you are able to support NAM1 to retrieve our money, we will vote for you."



He explained that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can come to their aid by ensuring that NAM1’s investments in Dubai are retrieved to settle the debts owed Menzgold customers.



It would be recalled that in 2018, Menzgold was asked to suspend its gold trading operations with the public by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



According to SEC, Menzgold had been involved in the purchase and deposit of gold collectables from the public and issuing contracts with guaranteed returns to clients without a valid license from the Commission.



This was in contravention of “section 109 of Act 929 with consequences under section 2016 (I) of the same Act,” according to the SEC.



