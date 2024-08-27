You are here: HomeNews2024 08 27Article 1974230

Doctor pharmacists threaten legal action over delays in the payment of their standard allowance

A group of 2022 Doctor of Pharmacy graduates has given the Ministry of Health a 23-day ultimatum to pay their long-overdue housemanship allowances.

The graduates, who completed their training at various health institutions, have faced over two years of delayed payments and are now threatening legal action if their demands are not met.

They also call for a transparent system to ensure timely allowance disbursement for future house officers.

The group is urging the Vice President to intervene to resolve the issue and ease the financial and emotional burden they've endured.

