Dogecoin dog Kabosu dies after 14 years as meme

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: BBC

Kabosu, the dog famous for the "doge" meme and inspiration behind Dogecoin, has passed away at 14.



Suffering from leukaemia and liver disease, Kabosu died peacefully on May 24, her owner Atsuko Sato announced. The rescue dog's viral image, posted in 2010, sparked internet jokes and became a cultural phenomenon.



Kabosu's legacy extends to NFT art and Dogecoin's creation. The cryptocurrency, once a joke, now values at $23bn, endorsed by figures like Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons.



Kabosu's impact transcends memes; crowdfunding efforts supported by her image raised funds for charity, including over $1m for Save the Children.