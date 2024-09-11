Dome-Kwabenya NDC Candidate storms EC office in regalia

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Elikplim Akurugu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, submitted her nomination forms at the District Electoral office in a dramatic fashion.



Dressed in red with supporters and a brass band, she showcased a warrior-like persona, likened to a fetish priestess.



Akurugu highlighted her success in boosting the NDC’s vote share in previous elections and expressed confidence in winning the seat.



She criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing the constituency and emphasized that Dome-Kwabenya is not a dynasty but deserves real development.



Akurugu will face Mike Oquaye Jnr of the NPP in the upcoming election.